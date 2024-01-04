DENVER (KDVR) —If you’re driving near Union Station on Thursday, you may need to find an alternative route as you will experience some unusual traffic through 17th and 18th Street.

The National Western Stock Show kicks off with the more than 100-year-old tradition of cattle parading through the streets of Denver.

The annual 16-day event starts with the Stock Show Kick-Off Parade on Jan. 4 at noon with former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar leading 30 Longhorn cattle down 17th Street.

From the morning hours on Thursday through the afternoon, don’t plan on getting through the heart of downtown – unless you are cattle.

2024 stock show parade route. (Courtesy of the National Western Stock Show)

The parade starts at Union Station along Wynkoop Street and heads down 17th Street and into the Central Business District.

The parade then turns at Glenarm Place and onto 18th Street before returning to Wynkoop Street and moving towards the stock show fair at McGregor Square.

For Thursday, avoid 17th and 18th Street and anywhere between Wynkoop Street and Glenarm Place. While the parade is only one day, you’re going to see more people downtown than usual until the end of January.

The stock show usually brings in a high number of people. It even broke attendance records last year on the opening weekend.

All of downtown will be bustling until the end of the show on Jan. 21 as people will be heading towards McGregor Square for a close-up view of cattle and Western festivities.