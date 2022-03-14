DENVER (KDVR) — A Downtown Denver homeless group has become the latest victim of car theft.

The group “Cats Not Cops,” which was formed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest of 2020, works to help the homeless population.

Its founder, Tara De La Fuente, said the group’s van was stolen late Friday afternoon from 24th Avenue and Court Place.

“I came back from picking up some dinner and I noticed the vehicle was gone,” De La Fuente said.

The van contained tables, canopies and winter gear “to keep people warm,” she added.

De La Fuente said law enforcement has been notified. Anyone with information in the theft is urged to call Denver Police.