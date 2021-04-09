Catholics encouraged to return to in-person Mass on May 23

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, the Bishops of Colorado announced the obligation to attend in-person Mass will resume on May 23, Pentecost Sunday. This will apply to Catholics who are considered healthy and who are without significant risk factors or have other serious reasons.

In March of 2020, in-person Mass in Colorado was suspended. The bishops of Colorado also issued a general dispensation, essentially temporarily lifting the obligation to attend in-person mass. In May, it resumed in-person Mass on a limited basis.

A statement from the Archdiocese of Denver explained why the time is right for the change.

“Prudent health precautions will still be taken by every parish, but as the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, and access to COVID-19 vaccines for those who desire to receive it has increased, the time has come that the general dispensation is no longer necessary,” the Archdiocese said.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver said there may still be COVID-19 precautions in place that could include social distancing and reservations. Church goers are urged to check with their parishes for specifics on Mass. They also encourage those with concerns or questions about what the church considers serious health risks or serious reasons for not attending in-person mass to visit the Archdiocese website or contact his or her parish directly.