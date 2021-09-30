Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting a minor while working at Aspen church

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Catholic priest has been accused of sexually abusing a minor while he was working at St. Mary’s in Aspen.

According to a letter sent from the Archdiocese of Denver to members of the St. Mary’s community, the allegations against Father Michael O’Brien occurred between 2004 and 2008.

The diocese said O’Brien denies the accusations but has been placed on administrative leave while the investigations are ongoing.

According to SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, O’Brien also worked at St. Anthony of Padua in Julesburg, St. Peter in Crook and other churches, however at this time there are no other known accusations against O’Brien.

“The Archdiocese of Denver is committed to the protection of our most vulnerable, especially our children. The archdiocese takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and has specific protocols in place to make sure they are handled appropriately for all of the parties involved. Additional information will be communicated when appropriate,” a letter from the Vicar General Randy Dollins of the Archdiocese of Denver said.