Catering business launches ‘ghost kitchen’ while large gatherings still on pause

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — With most events still cancelled and a majority of people still working from home, the catering industry says it still has not rebounded from initial COVID restrictions one year ago.

On March 17, 2020, Encore Catering was trying to figure out how to sell 400 portions of corned beef and cabbage after all of its clients suddenly cancelled. They set up a roadside BBQ stand and hoped for the best.

“This morning was tough. I laid off 35 people this morning,” owner Michael Crater told FOX31 that day.

Now, one year later, they are still open but operating very differently.

“To be honest with you I don’t know that I believed it would last this far,” Crater said.

Encore has further reduced its staff to just six. They get “a couple” orders a day and are seeing about 20% of the profits they were used to in 2019.

“The events have not really come back yet. Corporate catering has not come back yet,” Crater said. “People not being able to get together is just killing us.”

According to Crater, November, December and January have been the toughest to weather.

“The PPP money had run out and so I was funding it personally and that gets scary,” he said.

The downtime has allowed the business to get creative. Encore recently joined a growing movement of chefs specializing in a delivery-only food service option, called a “ghost kitchen.”

“It’s an avenue that I would have never pursued. Chef Chris and I were sitting around one day and we’re like, ‘Let’s just do it and see what happens,’ and it’s worked out,” Crater said.

In addition to the catering side of things, Chef Chris now whips up a variety of single-serving, made-to-order meals for anyone who is hungry. The food can be ordered directly through their website or various food delivery apps like Uber Eats, GrubHub and Postmates.

“We don’t have any seating, so we only exist online,” Crater said.

The ghost kitchen is helping the business stay afloat while events begin to trickle back in.

“We booked a wedding this morning for 250. It’s not until September but still,” Crater said.

Encore says plans to incorporate the ghost kitchen concept as part of its business are moving forward.

“I think most companies in the business are like ours in that we’re going to have to rebuild from the ground up,” Crater said.