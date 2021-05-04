Catalytic converter thefts increase in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning residents about rising catalytic converter thefts.

In the last year, catalytic converter thefts have risen across the country due to the valuable precious metals these devices contain. In 2021 alone, 15 catalytic converters have been stolen in Weld County.

There are several ways to protect yourself from catalytic converter theft, according to the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. One of these ways is to engrave your catalytic converter.

Catalytic converter engraving; Courtesy: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

Engraving the device with your car’s VIN or partial VIN can deter potential thefts. Engravers are available at most hardware stores and cost around $20. Make sure to be careful not to damage your catalytic converter when engraving.

Another way to scare off thefts is to use a bright-colored, high-temperature automotive spray paint. These paints can withstand anywhere from 1,300 to 2,000 degrees. Applying the pant to your catalytic converter can discourage theft as well.

Here is a list of other ways to lessen the chance of your catalytic converter being stolen:

• Parking in a garage or secured parking area

• Installing a motion sensor light to discourage potential theft

• Installing an anti-theft device

• Always locking vehicle and setting the alarm

• Fleet vehicles and minimally used vehicles should be parked in a secured, alarmed and well-lit

area

If you have any information regarding catalytic converter thefts, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tippers may be eligible for a cash reward.