DENVER (KDVR) — Even if most cats hate the spotlight — that doesn’t mean people can’t appreciate them from time to time.

Cat Fest Colorado — which was created to celebrate all things “cat” — is returning to Denver on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the National Western Expo Hall. The event was schedule for 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

According to the organization, there were over a dozen cat adoption booths at the event, as well as a cat show and breed meet-and-greet by the International Cat Association.

Cats were welcomed at the event, but organizers said it may be a good idea to leave them at home unless they’re fans of large crowds and outings.

However, that didn’t mean that there weren’t activities for cat owners: According to organizers, there was a toy creation station,

The event also featured several celebrity guests, such as Nathan the Catlady, an actor and popular online influencer who is originally from Colorado.

Tickets were sold at the door for $20 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under. Parking at the venue was priced at $5.