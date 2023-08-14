DENVER (KDVR) — Ginger Thompson and Breezy, her year-old Bengal cat, flew to Denver from Washington for a cat competition. While boarding their Southwest flight home Sunday, Breezy got out of her carrier.

“They were getting me on the plane rushing me, and I set her down to get ready to put her under the seat, put my backpack up into the overhead bin, and was sort of jostled,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she isn’t sure how the latch broke. But when the carrier opened up, Breezy jumped out. Thompson tried to catch Breezy, but the cat fell between the airplane door and jet bridge onto the tarmac.

“I saw her fall and she sort of tried to claw to stay up, but the momentum just took her down. And it wasn’t a jump or anything, it was more like just falling,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she was ushered off the flight and has received little help from Southwest or the airport since the incident.

“There’s been none,” she said. “I called at 6:15 this morning, and, ‘Well, we can’t do anything other than keep an eye out, and we’ll get ahold of you.’”

Search continues for cat at Denver airport

The airport told FOX31 that staffers are supporting the search, but so far Breezy, has not been located.

“Terrified, overwhelmed, just to the point where I don’t know what to do,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the International Cat Association community came together and started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of a hotel and food until Breezy is found.

“They’re more than just show animals or pets. They’re my family, they’re all I have,” Thompson said.