DENVER (KDVR) — A cat was lost for almost a month in the foothills. His family lost hope, but then strangers found him eight miles away from home.

The orange cat, Cheeseball, was outside during a snowstorm in late November. The family noticed he was missing the next day when his food bowl was still full.

Three weeks passed, and the family continued to search for Cheeseball and posted flyers around the neighborhood, on Nextdoor, with the vet and on other local Facebook groups.

The cat, belonging to a 9-year-old named Bailey, was considered gone. The family thought they lost him forever and even adopted a new kitten.

Twenty-three days later, strangers called the family claiming to have found Cheeseball eight miles away from home and across Highway 285.

Cat found after weeks lost in snowstorm (Photo courtesy: Lauren Zuyddyk)

According to Bailey’s aunt, the couple that found him said he was weak and ran into the woman’s arms after running out into the road. The couple found Cheeseball’s home due to the flyer on Nextdoor.

Cheeseball spent three days in the hospital with hypothermia. Bailey’s aunt mentioned he had a low heartbeat, shallow breathing, and low blood sugar, lost half his weight, and needed IV fluids and possibly a feeding tube.

“Don’t give up because your cat could come back,” Bailey said in an interview with FOX31.

Cheeseball is now resting at home, recovering from his month-long adventure.