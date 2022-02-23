BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After being separated from his owner during the Marshall Fire, an 8-year-old male tabby cat is back home where he belongs.

According to the Humane Society of Boulder County, Boots the cat was reunited with his family on Tuesday evening.

The Humane Society, along with the help of a nearby emergency veterinary clinic, said it started tending to the feline after he was delivered to their facility in mid-January following the fire that destroyed hundreds of homes.

The neutered cat was heavily burned on his face and paws, but after extensive treatment and cleaning of the burns, the pain-management efforts have begun taking hold.

You can watch video of the reunion from the Human Society of Boulder Valley’s Facebook page.