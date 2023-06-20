LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood cat adoption nonprofit is asking for the community’s help after they say a shoddy contractor left them out thousands of dollars.

Angels With Paws is in the process of moving to a larger facility off 19th Avenue and Kipling Street, where they say they paid a contractor to install expensive panels to keep cats from scratching the walls.

That’s when treasurer Dalaina Miller said they discovered the contractor was doing the work the wrong way.

“If you nail them, it destroys the integrity and makes them nonwaterproof any longer,” Miller said. “So it had to be removed. There was no fixing it other than removing it and redoing it.”

How to help the cat adoption center

Miller said they don’t have the money to purchase new panels, and the contractor has disappeared.

“We can’t find him on the secretary of state’s website, or an address, or even an address for the business,” she said. “It’s just like, poof — he disappeared.”

Volunteers have spent days removing the panels, nails and adhesive glue from the walls, but they’re running into a deadline. Miller said the lease at their old building on Youngfield Street only runs through July.

She’s hopeful contractors or cat lovers in the community can step up to help. If you’d like to, you can visit their website here.

“We take all kinds of kitties, whether they’re sick or old, and we will treat them like kings and queens until they’re adopted,” she said. “Those kitties are counting on us.”