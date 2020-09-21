Castle View High School students being dismissed following bomb threat

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – Students at Castle View High School are being dismissed following a possible bomb threat.

School leaders said they immediately contacted Castle Rock police and began the normal evacuation procedure.

Police are investigating the credibility of the threat as well as providing security for students.

As of 11:30 a.m., students are being dismissed.

Students who drive to school and have their keys will be dismissed immediately

Students who drive to school and do not have their keys will need to find another way home

Students who walk to school will be dismissed immediately

Students who ride the bus will be dropped off at their normal bus stops

Students who are driven to school should be picked up at Castle Rock Middle School

DEVELOPING. Bomb threat leads to early dismissal at Castle View High School in castle rock. Students evacuated. Law enforcement now investigating. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/QCbfzgwd0f — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) September 21, 2020