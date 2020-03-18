Castle Rock Town Council makes special motion to light star as ‘beacon of hope’

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The star atop Castle Rock will be lit as a “beacon of hope” amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Castle Rock Town Council decided Tuesday night.

The special motion passed in a unanimous vote. The council hopes the star can serve “as a reminder that Castle Rock is a strong and united community that will persevere.”

According to Castle Rock officials, the star was built in 1936 to serve as a symbol of hope during the Great Depression.

“When times get hard in Castle Rock, the community comes together,” said Mayor Jason Gray in a statement. “We will get through this, and my wish is that everyone who sees The Star will ask themselves what they can do in the community to help those who need support.”

The star is scheduled to be lit on Monday, March 23 by Castle Rock Fire and Rescue crews and a volunteer group known as The Keepers of the Star.

The star is usually only lit from the Saturday before Thanksgiving through the National Western Stock Show.

City officials say the star has only been lit “a handful of times” outside the holiday season.

Unlike during the annual Starlighting ceremony, there will be no public gatherings when the star is lit Monday.