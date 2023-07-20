CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Davin Meyer, the 18-year-old from Castle Rock who was arrested on terror charges is due in federal court Thursday.

Meyer is scheduled for a detention hearing. Detention hearings involve the presentation of evidence so a judge can decide if there is reason for the suspect to continue to be held in custody or be released on bond.

Meyer was arrested at Denver International Airport on July 14. He was taken into custody by the FBI just as he was about to board an international flight to Turkey.

According to prosecutors, Meyer had pledged an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS. He’s charged with intending to serve as a fighter for the terror group in Iraq.

In November of 2022, Meyer allegedly began communicating with someone he thought was working for ISIS. Instead, it turned out to be an FBI agent working undercover.

Meyer is due in court at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.