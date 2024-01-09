CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Parts of Castle Rock got more than 3 inches of snow Monday morning.

Residents say the major streets were plowed but some of the neighborhood streets were snow-covered.

“It was ugly. Our street wasn’t plowed at all,” Melissa Ferraro said. “Two of my kids had to go back to school, so it was a little interesting getting them there.”

Josh Christensen was quick to shovel in front of his home.

Castle Rock requires residents and businesses to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours of a snow event with 2 inches of snow or more.

That’s no problem for Christensen, who is a fan of the winter weather.

“I love it! That’s why I live here,” he said.