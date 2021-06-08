Sound walls could save both human and animal lives, Castle Rock resident proposes

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Castle Rock resident said Monday’s deadly crash of a driver versus wildlife could have been avoided.

“She was taken way too early,” said Summer Stokes, referring to the 18-year-old woman, who was inside of an SUV when she struck an elk early Monday morning on Interstate 25 near the Happy Canyon exit.

That young woman later died, after a second, ensuing accident. Nine other people were hurt.



“As a mom, my heart goes out to her family,” Stokes said.

Stokes, married and the mother of one, said she has begun the dialogue with the Colorado Department of Transportation about putting up a sound wall in the area to discourage wildlife from trying to cross the highway.

“I feel like if we had wildlife fencing, maybe it could have been preventable,” Stokes said.

Over the phone, a CDOT spokesperson said it is looking extensively to put wildlife mitigation in the “South Gap” stretch of I-25, which is south of Castle Rock.

But because of development closer to the Happy Canyon exit, any such mitigation in that area might be a taller task.

Stokes said the walls are a necessity to protect all Coloradans, two- and four-legged alike.