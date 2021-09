CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – Castle Rock police are warning people to avoid the area near Mickelson Boulevard and Brantley Avenue in the Founders neighborhood because of a bear.

The Castle Rock Police Animal Control unit is monitoring a bear that was spotted in a tree on Wednesday morning. The bear in still in the tree.

Notice of a bear in the Founders neighborhood of Castle Rock. Please avoid the area, which @CRPoliceCO is monitoring. A bear up a tree is a safe place for that bear. What we would not want at this time of day is for that bear to come down & start running around the busy streets. https://t.co/fkkcXgd0lM — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 15, 2021

Police ask people to avoid the area and take alternate routes.