Castle Rock police still looking for 1 suspect in armed robbery

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are still looking for one suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of tools at Lowe’s stores in Castle Rock and Greenwood Village on Oct. 13.

The suspects reportedly threatened employees and customers with an axe and machete before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect has a distinct tattoo on his right forearm, according to Castle Rock Police.

We still need your assistance identifying the second subject, pictured below. New images show he has a distinct tattoo on his right forearm.



If you can ID him or have any info regarding these incidents, please contact Det. deLumeau at sdelumeau@crgov.com or at 720-733-6085. pic.twitter.com/w1XiiTqdQm — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) November 4, 2021

Castle Rock Police arrested one suspect with the help of community tips earlier this week.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Please contact Det. deLumeau at sdelumeau@crgov.com or at 720-733-6085 or leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.