Castle Rock police looking into claims of attempted abduction

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in castle rock are investigating a reported abduction attempt that took place Monday night.

A department spokesperson said information posted on social media is being investigated. FOX31 has learned that information includes a vehicle and suspect description.

The reported abduction attempt happened just after 5 p.m. near Lantern Street and Galena Avenue.

According to the post, a teenage girl was approached by a man with gray hair and a beard who was driving a black pickup truck with front end damage.

A statement from Castle Rock police said the department wants to validate the claims so it can respond appropriately.