Castle Rock police deliver hundreds of presents to kids with help from locals, businesses

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of Castle Rock families are getting a Christmas surprise thanks to the Castle Rock Police Department’s Heroes and Helpers Program.

It is in its ninth year, but this year, COVID-19 restrictions presented some challenges.

Officer Seth Morrissey said, “Normal years, we select a bunch of kids we get from the schools and we take them shopping. This year with COVID, it’s been completely different. We’ve been shopping for the kids, wrapping presents and delivering to their homes.”

The department expects to deliver presents to about 200 children and they are continuing to get requests. They say it’s been made possible through generous donations from local businesses and residents.

“This year, more people are in need, and we’ve had a great amount of support from local businesses and some residents that have just opened their checkbook and donated money directly to the program, which has made it able for us to help more kids, get them winter hats, coats and of course toys so they have plenty of stuff under the tree,” Morrissey said.

He said the program is especially meaningful when he contacts the children’s parents.

“When the parents start crying on the phone and explain how badly they need this help, it really pulls the heartstrings. People are chopping onions in our office all the time because it’s cool. It’s a great time of the year to help people out,” Morrissey said.