Castle Rock officer-involved shooting found legal

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — There was no illegal use of force in a Castle Rock officer-involved shooting, the 18th Judicial District District Attorney’s office concluded on Monday.

” I conclude that Officer Dinges and Officer Godfrey were legally justified in their use of force. The use of force, including the use of the rifle and less lethal shotgun, was reasonable, necessary, and appropriate in order for the officers to defend themselves and others from the threat posed by Mr. Woodall on December 8, 2020″ 18th Judicial District Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Oldham, in a letter sent to Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley.

Two Castle Rock officers shot a suspect as they responded to a domestic violence incident on December 8, 2020.

Officers were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Short Grass Court after receiving a domestic disturbance call involving James Woodall.

Woodall was in the driveway with a weapon. Officers believed it was a handgun, but it was a knife, according to police.

Woodall did not show his hands and drop the weapon, as ordered by police. He was shot by Officers Dinges and Godfrey.

Fire and rescue provided emergency aid to Woodall and he was taken to the hospital. Woodall sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, the back of his arm and his hip, according to the DA’s office.

Woodall was in the hospital for several months and underwent at least two surgeries before being released, the DA’s office said.