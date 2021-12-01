Castle Rock neighborhood wakes up to cow herd on lawns

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A herd of cows wandered into Castle Rock’s Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood Wednesday morning to graze.

About 10 cows were spotted in the subdivision. They posed for photos while munching on freshly manicured lawns.

“We saw them out there in the field,” Terry Marshall said. “And then the next time I looked, they were right here in my yard.”

Neighbors tell FOX31 there are frequent wildlife sightings in the area that typically include species like turkeys, bears, elk and deer. Cows are a first.

“I come outside and all I see is an entire like, there’s nine of them, coming up from behind me back here,” Kaitlin Rykbos said. “I was shocked. I didn’t know what was going on.”

It is unclear where the cows came from, if they got loose, or if they simply wandered farther than normal.

“The farmer I guess who owns them, he was here in his Jeep with a bucket full of food trying to lure them back and they were all running from him and so I thought it was the funniest thing. I got so many pictures of it,” Rykbos said.

Rykbos and Marshall both considered the herd as welcome guests.

“They’re welcome any time. I’ll feed them romaine lettuce, or carrots or whatever I’ve got,” Marshall said.

“You don’t wake up every morning and see cows in your front yard,” Rykbos said. “It made my morning for sure.”