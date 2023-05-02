CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Castle Rock mother alleges her children have been the victims of bullying and racism since 2018, while enrolled in Douglas County schools.

In the latest alleged incident, Lacey Ganzy said her 14-year-old son has been the target of racist language while attending Castle Rock Middle School.

“I feel like the victim in these cases is the one that’s punished, because there’s no advocacy for a right or wrong on this policy. It’s crazy to me,” she said.

The family has hired a Denver law firm to help with efforts to change district policy. Castle Rock Police confirm they are investigating an incident at the school.

The Douglas County School District released the following statement: “It is our goal to take care of each, and every one of our students, in our district. We appreciate the Ganzy Family bringing their concerns to us, so we can make sure our system is addressing their needs.”

Said Ganzy: “My kids will never go to Douglas County schools again.”