CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in Castle Rock walked out into a thick heavy pilling of snow to clear form their sidewalks Thursday.

In the Meadows neighborhood, homeowners struck gold this St. Patrick’s Day. Their neighbor Ron Ragsdale cleared all of their sidewalks with his snowblower.

“I go down to that alley here, and that alley here,” Ragsdale said as he showed FOX31 around the street. “I just go all over until it’s time for lunch.”

This isn’t the first time Ragsdale cleared everyone’s walkways. He said he likes to take on the duty because he’s always home.

“Sometimes it doesn’t even warrant firing the snow blower up, but this one, this one was nice,” Ragsdale said. “It’s lucky and it’s a pain, but it’s what we need so it’s a good blessing.”

While Ragsdale sees the piling of snow as a blessing, neighbors told FOX31 that’s what they call him as they sit in their warm homes with cleared sidewalks.

“A thanks is all that’s necessary,” Ragsdale said. “Some people don’t even say anything, that’s fine though, it is whatever.”

Safe snow-shoveling tips

With another slushy storm expected Monday, FOX31 asked Dr. Eric Hill at the Medical Center of Aurora for safe shoveling tips. He shared the following advice:

The increased weight makes it harder to push, and heavier to lift. You should be cautious in lifting to avoid a back injury. Proper lifting involves lifting using your leg muscles and not with your lower back. Also, putting less snow in your shovel is advisable given the increased weight of the snow.

Shoveling heavier snow is more strenuous and requires more physical exertion and can stress your heart. Be aware of any signs of a heart attack which could be precipitated by snow shoveling, including chest pain, pain in the left arm or jaw, and significant shortness of breath.