Castle Rock gym operator charged with sex crimes

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Castle Rock gym co-owner is facing sexual contact and indecent exposure charges after multiple women came forward with complaints.

Four women who say they were victimized shared their story with FOX31. The women were athletes and/or employees of CrossFit Loop gym near I-25 and East Plum Creek Parkway.

Douglas County prosecutors filed six misdemeanor charges of sexual contact without consent and four misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure of genitals against 48-year-old Korby Joe Smith.

“I didn’t know what to do and didn’t know who to tell,” an alleged victim named Ashley told FOX31.

Ashley started working at the gym last year. She said Smith started his inappropriate behavior a couple months into her employment.

“A lot more hugs … long embraces … he would slap my butt,” Ashley said.

Ashley said the behavior was even worse in the privacy of his office.

“He just pulls his pants down … I was really caught off guard,” she said.

Other women have shared similar stories.

“Reached under, in between my legs and just touched my vagina, like it was no big deal,” said another woman, who asked for anonymity.

The alleged known offenses date back to 2018, according to charging documents. The women said they didn’t immediately feel comfortable coming forward. Ashley eventually found the courage to tell police — helping other women feel more comfortable.

“If I didn’t say something, he could still be at the gym now doing things to other women … young women of all ages,” Ashley said.

And that’s the message the ladies want everyone to know— don’t stay silent.

FOX31 stopped by Korby Smith’s Castle Rock home on Wednesday, but we were told Smith was unavailable. His business partner at CrossFit Loop said Smith’s alleged actions do not define the business, and they are looking to sell the gym.