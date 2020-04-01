Castle Rock firefighters join #BooksandBadges movement, reading to kids online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Castle Rock Fire Department just joined a growing movement in other states: #BooksandBadges. Firefighters, police officers, dispatchers and EMS workers are reading books to kids though online videos.

Ross Marsh is a Castle Rock firefighter. He said the idea came from a department in Kentucky, where he was an intern.

“We just figure it’s a great way to get out to our residents and our community. Everyone’s being home, social distancing. We figured it would be a good way to hear a different voice and see something different. Everybody likes firetrucks," Marsh said.

The first attempt was a "Peppa Pig" book, where kids were encouraged to help firefighters find things throughout the book. Marsh said he had never heard of Peppa Pig before this.

“I didn’t even know what it was. Luckily, firefighter Justin has a little kid whose book it was, I pronounced the words wrong sometimes, like Grandpa Pig. We had a couple outtakes we had to do," Marsh said.

But he quickly got the hang of it. Now, their video has been viewed thousands of times. He says they plan to release a video once a week, and other firefighters in the department have stepped up to be storytellers as well.

Now they are encouraging other departments to join the effort. Marsh said, “Everybody with a badge, police officers, ems, there’s a lot of badges out there, correction officers, dispatchers. Everybody’s got a cell phone nowadays, you can sit down with a book and share it to the community and get in touch with their residents and maybe bring a smile to the kids in the community.