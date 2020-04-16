Castle Rock family raises money, donates thousands of N-95 masks to medical workers and first responders

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – A Castle Rock family is trying to make a difference during this pandemic. They just donated thousands of N-95 masks to first responders and medical workers.

It started as a grassroots effort. The superintendent of Perry Park Country Club had a way to get some much needed, life-saving equipment, and the community is coming together to make it happen.

Justin Daigle and his family got the idea after some friends in law enforcement told them they didn’t have enough masks.

“I have a wholesale license and am able to get these masks shipped over with a connection. My key was to get them certified FDA N-95 masks because that’s what they needed. I was both surprised I was able to get them and I was surprised the price was pretty fair too because you’ve been hearing crazy prices out there,” Daigle said.

They started a GoFundMe account and matched the donations, even from their own daughter.

Vanessa Daigle said, “Just in our own family, showing Cameron, our 9-year-old what a little thing can grow into. I mean, she’s even donated money from her piggy bank because she knew we’d be matching it, so her $2.14 grew to $4.” Cameron added, “and 28 cents.”

They got their first shipment of 3,000 masks this week and delivered them to Denver police officers, Castle Rock police and fire departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.

The recipients are thankful.

“This donation is incredible. As first responders, we are usually the ones taking care of others. In this instance, we have the community taking care of us so we can keep the community safe and secure,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said.

The Daigles say it makes it all worth it.

“I cannot tell you how many exclamation points were at the end of texts and phone conversations,” Justin said.

They have raised more than $15,000 so far and now have a local nonprofit, One Goat Foundation, willing to match the next $5,000 in donations. They say even a $5 donation can make a big difference.