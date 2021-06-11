Castle Pines is under a boil advisory after losing pressure, chlorine injector

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — The Water Quality Control Division of the Colorado Public Health & Environment said it has directed the Castle Pines North Metro District to issue a boil advisory until further notice.

The Castle Pines North Metro District said the city lost its chlorine injector on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, the city lost complete pressure on almost half of the distribution system on. The other half of our distribution system experienced low pressure.

Castle Pines North Metro District said that the loss of the chlorine injector and loss of pressure in the distribution system may allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system.

“Though no contamination has been detected, the loss of water pressure may have allowed disease-causing organisms to enter the water system. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water,” shared Castle Pines North Metro District.

What do you have to do during a boil advisory?

Do not drink water without boiling it first: Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Do not boil for an extensive period of time. More is not better. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.