Castle Pines boil-water advisory forces restaurants to shut down

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — A boil-water advisory in parts of Castle Pines forced restaurants to shut down over what would likely be a busy weekend.

Castle Pines North Metropolitan District issued the advisory Thursday.

In the meantime, restaurant owners like Alberto Granados are losing money.

“We just came out of the pandemic and now this. I don’t know, I just feel sad for the employees,” said Granados, owner of Las Fajitas in Castle Pines.

Official said a chlorine injector stopped working at the water treatment plant earlier in the week, followed by a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

They said that could potentially allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system, although no contamination has been detected at this time.

The water lines were flushed Thursday, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is testing samples. Those results are expected by Saturday.

The advisory impacts the North Metropolitan District, which is the area west of I-25. Las Fajitas is one of a handful of restaurants in that region waiting for information on when they can reopen.

“We had so many calls today. Everybody is asking, ‘When are you going to be open?’ We don’t know. I tell them hopefully by Monday, but we don’t know,” Granados said.

Depending on the results of the CDPHE lab testing, it’s possible the boil advisory could be lifted as early as late Saturday afternoon. If that happens, it will take time for the affected businesses to get staff back in the building.

Castle Pines Mayor Tera Radloff said the city is planning to reimburse business owners for lost revenue.

“Obviously, we don’t know what that will be, because we’re still under the boil-water advisory. As soon as we can calculate what the revenue was, we will cut checks to them,” Radloff said.

Radloff said that money will come from the general fund, which will then be backfilled by funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“Primarily, it’s restaurants. It’s very difficult for them to operate without water, because they can’t wash dishes, can’t serve ice. It really did shut them down,” Radloff said.

The advisory impacts approximately 3,500 addresses and 10,000 individuals. Those impacted should boil their water before using it. The Castle Pines North Metropolitan District will issue updates through broadcast email as they are available.