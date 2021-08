THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thornton police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect seen entering two garages on July 29.

A male was seen entering a garage at 10110 Quivas St. around 10:44 a.m.. Police received a report of second incident later that day.

Suspect in garage trespassing (Credit: TPD)

Up to $2,000 is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.