Case against driver who hit George Floyd protester in Denver sent to DA’s office

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than a month since Max Bailey was hit by a car while protesting the use of force that lead to George Floyd’s death, but now the case against the driver has been sent to the District Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened in the last days of May, and shortly thereafter a Change.org petition was started to arrest the driver involved.

Video of the incident shows the driver make a U-turn before hitting Bailey.

Bailey told Problem Solvers he saw the car pushing through the crowd and assumed the driver would stop, but when she kept going and hit him he jumped on the hood to avoid being runover.

He said the protest in the street was designed to make people – including drivers – stop and think about George Floyd, the man who died after a Minnesota police officer pressed his knee into his neck.

“You can’t really disrespect the people you’ve lost in those moments by moving, that’s the opposite of the reason we’re there,” Bailey said. “We’re there to put our life on the line, because that man gave his life for being himself.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers tried to reach the driver, but we have not yet made contact with her, and she has not yet responded to our messages.

Problem Solvers has learned the case was sent to the District Attorney’s office on June 15. It’s unclear if there has been a review started yet or where the DA’s investigation stands.