DENVER (KDVR) — Chef Dana Rodriguez has made headlines for years, making traditional Mexican dishes at Cantina Loca, Super Mega Bien, Work & Class, and Colorado’s beloved Casa Bonita.

Rodriguez recently joined the Food Bank of the Rockies to make tamales with her cherished recipe, sharing with the Food Bank’s staff about her connection to food, family and the holiday season.

“I didn’t know my grandparents well enough,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “They died very early when I was a young kid. So having at least one Christmas with them [making tamales], that was one of the memories I have when I was four or five years old.”

Food Bank of the Rockies prepares up to 1,500 meals each day to provide to children through more than 60 after-school meal sites, including 1,500 tamales distributed monthly.

Rodriguez is a celebrated chef, having been nominated six times for the prestigious James Beard Award and a semi-finalist for Best Chefs three years in a row, before being a semifinalist this year for Outstanding Chef.

Tamales were also a bond between Rodriguez and her mother, who has since passed as well.

“(T)he last night before she passed, we made a lot of tamales; so, there are a lot of good, sad, happy memories around that,” Rodriguez said in a release. “It’s such an important thing that we keep doing. In our culture, it’s the best tradition that we can have.”

Rodriguez is an active philanthropist, supporting numerous nonprofit organizations in the Denver metro area and emphasizing her dedication to providing similar cultural experiences for needy children.

“It means the world to me to know that I can be part of the community, especially when it comes to kids [who] need food,” Rodriguez said in the release. “To me, it’s one of the most important things to do.”

She added, “It’s not just tamales. I think it’s important to engage and make them feel that someone is looking out for them if they don’t have a meal at their house.”

Jon Knight, Executive Chef at Food Bank of the Rockies, said his culinary team focuses on creating kid-friendly meals that are nutritious and familiar.

“We do our best to listen to what the kids want,” said Knight. “We get feedback all the time. So, when they told us they want tamales, we absolutely jumped at it, and did our best to make it happen.

To help minority communities and in anticipation of major holidays of significance during December, the Food Bank of the Rockies provides foods that honor those cultures and traditions.

The Food Bank tries to source foods that are meaningful to community members at particular times of the year. Lorena Toland, Chief People Officer at Food Bank of the Rockies, shared her connection to tamale-making, underscoring the importance of supporting familial connections and community support.

“I grew up in a little border town making tamales with my grandmother,” said Toland. “It was really all about the gathering and seeing our family come together making dozens and dozens of tamales. I think it’s so important for us as an organization to see it in the same way and [include it in] the support we provide to our community.”

With Navidad (the Spanish term for Christmas) just around the corner, the Food Bank has items like masa flour, corn husks, ancho chilis and more so families can celebrate the holiday by having the staples to make tamales.

These items will primarily be distributed through the Food Bank’s network of Hunger Relief Partners as well as through signature programs.

Community members who want to get involved can support the Food Bank of the Rockies by signing up to volunteer or making a monetary donation. Every $1 donated can help Food Bank of the Rockies provide enough food for three meals. Learn more at foodbankrockies.org.