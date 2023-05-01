DENVER (KDVR) — The highly anticipated reopening for the iconic Casa Bonita restaurant is expected to happen this month.

However, no official reopening date has been provided from Casa Bonita. The website says, “Grand Reopening May 2023.”

So for now, it is a waiting game. We reached out to Casa Bonita for an update on the official reopening date and are waiting to hear back.

Casa Bonita, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

In September 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park”, entered into a purchase agreement to buy Casa Bonita.

Dana Rodriguez, who moved to Colorado in 1992 from Chihuahua, Mexico, accepted the position as executive chef to oversee the kitchen redesign, menu redevelopment and general overhaul of the restaurant.

The previous owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021.