DENVER (KDVR) — The highly anticipated reopening of an iconic Colorado restaurant is expected to happen in May.

Casa Bonita, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Share your memories

Ahead of Casa Bonita’s reopening, the restaurant made a request to past visitors.

“Millions of guests have created precious memories in our historic restaurant. We want to hear your favorite stories and memories about your past visits,” Casa Bonita shared on Twitter.

You can upload your stories and memories to Casa Bonita on this form.

“We would love to see any old photos, videos, or memorabilia you have of Casa Bonita. If you have any photos or videos you would like to share,” Casa Bonita said.

In September 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park”, entered into a purchase agreement to buy Casa Bonita.

The previous owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021.