DENVER (KDVR) — If you are still waiting for your email invite from the “Greatest Restaurant in the World,” you can now take a piece of Casa Bonita home for the holidays.

The iconic Lakewood restaurant is selling a new holiday collection on its merchandise website, “El Mercado at Casa Bonita.”

“The Deck the Halls with Casa Bonita” collection offers 16 holiday pieces that you can gift to friends or family or buy for your own collection.

If you have an ugly sweater holiday party coming up, Casa Bonita has you covered. The restaurant is selling a pink sweater that features the iconic tower. The sweater is going for $69.95.

Maybe you are looking to decorate your house with a taste of Casa Bonita. The restaurant is selling a stocking that is the color of the pink tower. It will cost you $14.95.

Now, you will want to act fast. Some of the holiday items are already sold out.

The restaurant was selling a warm sopaipilla candle. The candle’s aroma was described as freshly baked sopaipillas, with a sweet hint of golden honey. However, just like Cartman, several others loved the smell of the sopapillas, and the candle is already sold out.

Other holiday items include:

Green glass ball ornament with Casa Bonita logo

Aluminum teardrop ornament with tower

Campfire mug ornament

Santa hat

Engraved bell ornament

Santa Nalgene

Green Santa diner mug

Red Christmas water bottle

Happy Holidays Nalgene

Wooden crest logo ornament

Casa Bonita is officially open to guests, but the restaurant is still in its beta-testing phase. Guests will be pulled exclusively from their email list and offered tickets for a certain date.

There has been no word on when Casa Bonita will open to the public for walk-ins.