LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Casa Bonita, the quirky West Colfax restaurant known throughout the Denver area, updated its website on Tuesday, posting “Casa Bonita is re-opening soon!”

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

Bob Wheaton, who leads Star Buffet Inc., told BusinessDen in November 2020, “Given the kind of business it is, given the components of the business, it requires a fairly substantial number of people to come through the building.”

With current county restrictions, the restaurant could now open at 50% capacity.

A GoFundMe was also started this week called SAVE CASA BONITA. It has already raised over $3,000 in donations from more than 50 donors.

The restaurant did not say when exactly it will open.