Casa Bonita sale to South Park creators could be approved in December

DENVER (KDVR) — After entering into a purchase agreement with the creators of South Park in September, the sale of Casa Bonita could be approved in December.

Governor Jared Polis said a hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 1 to approve the sale of Casa Bonita to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s group.

“We are all excited to see what happens next! What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?” shared Gov. Polis.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

After 47 years in business, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy on July 15, saying its boiler system was damaged over the course of 2020 while the restaurant was closed.