DENVER (KDVR) — The next phase of Casa Bonita‘s long-awaited reopening is finally here, and it starts Friday. However, most people will still have to wait a bit longer to finally get inside.

FOX31 learned that the restaurant will be open for limited groups of people with tickets on Friday and Saturday, as well as from Thursday, June 29, through Saturday, July 1.

These dates could change, however.

The tickets are only sent to people who sign up for Casa Bonita’s email updates on its website.

These tickets, according to an email, will be $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for children. Those who are invited can invite a maximum of eight people to come.

When will Casa Bonita be open to the public?

If the restaurant follows the same plan FOX31 previously reported on, once this current phase finishes, the restaurant will transition into first being open for dinner from Monday through Saturday, then seven days a week at nighttime only.

Eventually, the restaurant will be open seven days a week all day.

What to expect

You’ll be able to enjoy more than just the environment and the iconic cave divers, the restaurant now features food from new Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez.

For one, chips, salsa and sopaipillas will be included with every meal.

Casa Bonita’s Lagoon, seen after renovations for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Casa Bonita’s Black Bart’s Cave, seen after renovations for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Construction work at the Dia de los Muertos Bar at Casa Bonita for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Construction work at the Mayahuel Bar at Casa Bonita for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Lighting work at the Bridge at Casa Bonita for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

Casa Bonita’s Lagoon, seen after renovations for 2023’s reopening. (Photo: Casa Bonita)

When planning the menu, Rodriguez said she wanted to “improve everything, but change nothing.”

Some of the things you’ll be able to find on the menu will be Mexican staples such as enchiladas and carnitas.