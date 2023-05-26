DENVER (KDVR) — The anticipation has been building as many have waited for the reopening of a Colorado institution. Casa Bonita has built quite the following over the years, but there are plenty of facts you may not have known about the Lakewood staple.

You may know that back in 2021, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone purchased the Lakewood location after it had been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, here are some fun facts you probably don’t know that you can now whip out while you enjoy those delicious sopaipillas and watch the cliff divers.

Did you know …

Colorado is not the original home of Casa Bonita. In fact, the restaurant was founded in 1968 in Oklahoma City and later expanded to Tulsa, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fort Worth, Texas; and of course Lakewood.

Colorado’s Casa Bonita is the only location left in existence.

The iconic pink building was officially declared a landmark in 2015 by the Lakewood Historical Society.

In 2022, the exterior of the building got a makeover. It took over 300 gallons of custom-blended pink paint to redo the restaurant.

The inside of the building has different themes, and according to the restaurant they are intended to represent regional Mexican architecture. Some themes represent Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

Have you ever wondered about the statue on top of the golden dome? Well, Casa Bonita said it’s a statue of Cuahatemoc who was the last Aztec emperor.

And those famed sopaipillas, they are created with a special recipe designed for the altitude of Colorado.

While the official opening date has not been announced, the restaurant will have a soft opening with limited dining hours. The guests for the exclusive event will be chosen from those who signed up from Casa Bonita’s email list.