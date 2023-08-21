DENVER (KDVR) — Ed Sheeran broke an attendance record at Empower Field this weekend and still managed to make it to Casa Bonita before moving on to Seattle for his “+-=÷x Tour.”

The pop singer-songwriter surpassed the normal Empower Field attendance record by almost 10,000 people with a total of 85,233 attendees. Along with his Instagram post discussing his record-breaking performance, he also posted about his time at the iconic Casa Bonita.

“When in Colorado, Casa Bonita is a must,” said Sheeran on his Instagram.

Sheeran mentioned in his Instagram video that he’s a huge fan of “South Park” and he posted a video of him experiencing Casa Bonita activities that were referenced in “South Park.”

Sheeran went through Black Bart’s Cave, watched the cliff divers, took a photo in the fake jail, listened to music, and of course, ate the newly revamped food.

Casa Bonita finally opened back up this summer after being bought by the creators of “South Park,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone in 2021. While Sheeran was able to dine at the restaurant this weekend, reservations are still in high demand as the Colorado location is the last Casa Bonita in existence.

When “South Park” aired an episode highlighting the restaurant in 2003, it launched the restaurant’s reputation as an iconic Denver destination.

The restaurant isn’t in full swing just yet. It’s open for limited hours and guests are pulled exclusively from the email list.

Casa Bonita still hasn’t announced when it will be fully open. Unless you’re Ed Sheeran, you may have to wait a little longer to try out the renovated pink palace.