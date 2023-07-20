DENVER (KDVR) — While you wait for the official reopening of Casa Bonita, you can have a piece of the iconic pink castle delivered right to your door. The restaurant has opened an online merch store.

The “El Mercado at Casa Bonita” store is selling souvenirs from T-shirts to hats to salsas and sauces.

What can you buy?

Fans of the Colorado institution can show off their Casa Bonita pride with an array of products. Here are some pieces that are available for purchase and how much they are going for:

If you are just dying to get your hands on one of Casa Bonita’s cocktails or savor the flavor of their salsa mixes, but you don’t want to wait for the reopening, the restaurant has you covered.

The online store is selling a margarita, green bloody and Michelada mixer for fans 21 years old and older.

Get your own bag of chips, and you can have your very own chips and salsa Casa Bonita style with their salsa local, green chile and salsa macha sets.

Wait, there is a sopapilla collection?

What is Casa Bonita without the iconic sopapillas? That’s right, the restaurant is selling merch all about the fried dough dessert.

You can purchase your very own Casa Bonita sopapilla flag and raise it every time you need more just like “South Park’s” Cartman. The flag costs $19.95.

The restaurant is even selling a sopapilla-scented candle. The candle is made in Colorado and has hints of cinnamon and caramelized sugar, according to the restaurant. It costs $27.95.

Casa Bonita is still opening in phases. Previously, a limited group of people were allowed to dine in if they purchased tickets.

If the restaurant follows the same plan FOX31 previously reported on, they will transition into first being open for dinner from Monday through Saturday, then seven days a week at nighttime only.

However, some issues are coming to the surface. Casa Bonita employees submitted a list of demands to management last week and started a petition citing why they are unhappy with their current situation at the iconic restaurant.

The list came from 50 employees asking management “to revert to what was originally promised by ownership when they were hired months ago.” As of Thursday morning, the petition had 633 of the 800 signatures posted.