Casa Bonita files for bankruptcy after 47 years in business

DENVER (KDVR) — Less than a month after Casa Bonita announced it would re-open “soon”, the popular restaurant filed for bankruptcy.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Summit Family Restaurants Inc, which does business as Casa Bonita, filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on April 6.

A gofundme was created to “Save Casa Bonita” on March 14.

The description reads, “We are a group of Denver people who love Casa Bonita and are worried about its future. Casa Bonita is an important cultural and historic icon and a vibrant piece of the Colorado landscape.”

So far, the gofundme has raised $15,245.