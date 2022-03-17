LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Casa Bonita, the iconic Colorado restaurant, has been shuttered since the pandemic, but under the new ownership of South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker it is expected to finally open its doors this year.

According to Lakewood Economic Director Robert Smith, the city is anticipating a reopening this summer.

After 47 years in business along West Colfax, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago. In the time since, several suiters made pitches to buy out the attraction, but ultimately Stone and Parker struck up a deal to purchase the restaurant.

“We all love Casa Bonita,” said Gov. Jared Polis when Stone and Parker made an announcement during a live stream with the governor. “The one area that we’d all love to see an upgrade, I think I speak on behalf of everyone who patronizes Casa Bonita, is the food could be a little better.”

Parker and Stone made moves to improve the food right off the bat, announcing Dana Rodriguez as the new executive chef for the restaurant.

Casa Bonita has had its doors open for tours of the vast space, in the time since it’s closed doors for dining in March of 2020.

The restaurant now has a new website, with links to new social media platforms.