Carvana ‘car vending machine’ proposed at I-25 and Evans

DENVER — A used-car retailer is looking to bring one of its signature ‘car vending machines’ to Denver.

An early-stage development proposal was submitted to the city last week for a Carvana facility at 4700 E. Evans Ave., adjacent to Interstate 25.

Renderings included with the submission show a single-story office/showroom building, partially topped with a seven-level glass tower displaying vehicles.

The tower would top out at 75 feet, according to the plans.

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana was founded in 2012, and allows customers to purchase, finance and sell or trade in cars through the company’s website. Purchased vehicles are delivered to a customer’s home or picked up at one of the company’s vending machines.

