BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community.

Current year to date, BPD has seen around 694 thefts of motor vehicle parts including catalytic converters. This trend is causing police to sound the alarm on this type of crime.

Types of cars most commonly targeted for thefts

BPD ran the numbers on which cars are most likely to be the target of thefts in 2022:

Toyota Prius

Honda Element

Some Honda CRVs

Jeep Cherokees

Cars most commonly targeted for catalytic converter thefts

Additionally, most car thieves have targeted cars that were made between 2005-2009.

What locations are most catalytic converter thefts reported from?

The most common spot thieves are targeting, according to Boulder police, are cars parked right off main thoroughfares:

Foothills Parkway

US 36 and 28th Street

30th Street

Highway 93 and Broadway

Arapaho Avenue

Iris Avenue

Canyon Boulevard

“Your risk is actually higher if you live along the thoroughfares,” said Mitch Trujillo with Boulder Police Department. “It indicates that whoever is trying to perpetuate these crimes is utilizing these thoroughfares to get in and out very quickly.”

Most common spots for catalytic converter thefts to occur in Boulder.

Boulder police also said that many catalytic converter theft suspects aren’t Boulder residents. However, they said recovering catalytic converters and arresting suspects is difficult.

BPD started offering catalytic converter theft prevention kits. It’s essentially a label that you stick on with adhesive. You run your car and the markings are permanent on your catalytic converter.

“It’s almost like a stencil and that leaves the impression embedded. It’s something to notify or to indicate to a thief that goes under there that that particular catalytic converter is registered with the state through the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention authority,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo said you can do it yourself or you can always take a free kit and get it done by your mechanic.

Boulder police said to prevent thefts you should park in a place with a lot of foot traffic, a place that’s well-lit and ideally in the view of your windows or security cameras.

There is another event for Boulder County residents on Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 between 5 and 7 p.m. You have to register and pick up the kit inside the Boulder PD office, but the kits are free.