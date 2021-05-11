Carjacking suspect sought by Denver police

by: Keely Sugden

Posted:

(Credit: DPD)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect (pictured above) in a robbery and carjacking.

The robbery occurred about 3:40 p.m. on May 3 in the 5000 block of North Lowell Boulevard.

Suspect vehicle (Credit: DPD)

The suspect vehicle (pictured above) is a box truck with unknown Iowa license plates.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

