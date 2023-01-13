LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman is in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen car ended in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department said a call came in around 2 p.m. on a carjacking at Cobblestone Car Wash located at 5800 W. Colfax Avenue. Police learned the suspect attempted other carjackings before being successful at the car wash.

Police located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit until the driver crashed at 6th Avenue and Harlan Street.

