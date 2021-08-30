Carjacking and robbery suspect sought by Denver police

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery and carjacking.

The robbery occurred about 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the 1700 block of N. Race Street.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 22 and 29 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slim build.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous