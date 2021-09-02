Carjacked at a traffic light in Brighton, police look for suspects

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Brighton police are looking for two men and a woman who they say carjacked a man at gunpoint.

The incident at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Bromley Lane and Fulton Avenue.

The carjacking victim said he was waiting at a traffic light when a young male came up to his vehicle and asked for a cigarette. The male then showed a handgun and told the victim to get out of his vehicle. The victim initially stayed in his vehicle but exited it after the carjacker fired a round in the air. The carjacker with the gun and another male and female all got in the vehicle.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene going westbound on Bromley Lane in the victim’s 2015 Nissan Altima.

The suspects are either White or Hispanic and in their late teens or early twenties. They were seen on bicycles before the robbery, according to police.

Police said the victim’s unoccupied 2015 Nissan Altima was recovered in Denver.

Contact the Brighton Police Department tip line at (303) 655-8740 with any information.