DENVER (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department is asking any possible victims of a caregiver who was arrested and charged with an alleged sexual assault at a day program facility for individuals with disabilities to come forward.

An investigation of Eugene “Gene” Gillespie, 71, began in February after police received accusations of ongoing sexual abuse at a facility that cares for people with a “degree of cognitive impairment,” Arvada police said.

Gillespie was arrested on April 6. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged him with four counts, including sexual assault against an at-risk person, unlawful sexual contact against an at-risk person, neglect of an at-risk person, and stalking.

Police said Gillespie is also facing similar charges from 2015 related to an at-risk victim in Lakewood.

Since Gillespie has been a caregiver for about 25 years, police are asking anyone with information or possible victims to contact First Judicial District Attorney’s Office Investigator Lila Storey at 303-271-6856.